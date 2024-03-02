Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPT. UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.12.

NYSE CPT opened at $95.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

