Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Camden National Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CAC opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

