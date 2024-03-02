California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.98), Briefing.com reports. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $45.55 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in California Water Service Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in California Water Service Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 596,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

