California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $26,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

STLD opened at $133.71 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $137.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.