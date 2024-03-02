California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,938 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $34,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $252.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $255.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

