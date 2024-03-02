California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,377 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of DoorDash worth $32,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 94.8% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $127.43 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $129.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,584 shares of company stock worth $49,171,330 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

