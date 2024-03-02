California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,208 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $30,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

