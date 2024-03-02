California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Dover worth $29,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Dover by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $167.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

