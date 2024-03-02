California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 608,062 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 608,062 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,558,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,271,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 34.4% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 37.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 76,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

CRH Trading Down 0.8 %

CRH stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

