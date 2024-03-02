California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.51 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $29,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

