California State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.12 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $28,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $218.00 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.20 and a 200-day moving average of $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

