California State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.41 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Hologic worth $27,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Hologic Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

