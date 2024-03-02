California State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.33 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,642 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $26,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

