California State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.93 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.97.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

