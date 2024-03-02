California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Zoom Video Communications worth $29,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $98,156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.06.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $5,120,812. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

