California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Brown & Brown worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,803,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.6 %

BRO opened at $83.74 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

