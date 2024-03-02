California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Datadog worth $35,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 79.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,763 shares of company stock worth $118,674,451 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $130.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

