California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $27,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock worth $4,467,480 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $81.18.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

