Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $27,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.0 %

NTR opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

