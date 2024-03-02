Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $22,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,142,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,713,000 after acquiring an additional 894,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,036,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

