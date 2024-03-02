Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,774 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.19% of Brown & Brown worth $37,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,020,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,831.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 397,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after purchasing an additional 377,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

