Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $21.18 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 307,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,605,000 after buying an additional 998,298 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 31.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $124.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Get Our Latest Report on DELL

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.