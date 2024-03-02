Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $41.28 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,782 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after buying an additional 291,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after buying an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.87 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

