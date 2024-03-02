Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $35.80 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,061,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,005 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $35,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.