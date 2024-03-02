Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $25.64 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.32% of MarketAxess worth $25,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $218.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.42 and a 200-day moving average of $240.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

