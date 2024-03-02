Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $23.67 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,628 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $23,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 166.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.23 and a 200-day moving average of $133.37.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.