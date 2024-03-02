Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,037,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $219.66 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.54 and its 200 day moving average is $172.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.