Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 578.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 229,842 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $26,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $152,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 619,900 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,533,000 after acquiring an additional 508,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $53,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

SWKS stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

