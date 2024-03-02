Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,928 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 515,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 129,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,814,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $255.93 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $257.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.