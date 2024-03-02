Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,522 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of Dollar General worth $28,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $149.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.83. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

