Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 21,028 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.09% of ResMed worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.99. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.