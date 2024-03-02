Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $34,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 108,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,744,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,828,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Shares of AJG opened at $243.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

