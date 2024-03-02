Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO John M. Wall Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $315.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.81. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

