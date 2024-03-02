CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $377.33.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $369.72 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 1 year low of $275.79 and a 1 year high of $376.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.79.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 367,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in CACI International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CACI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

