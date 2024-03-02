C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) versus X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Head-To-Head Survey

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and C4 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$93.87 million ($0.79) -1.28 C4 Therapeutics $20.76 million 26.09 -$132.49 million ($2.67) -4.12

Profitability

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C4 Therapeutics. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -170.43% -70.94% C4 Therapeutics -638.34% -55.30% -35.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and C4 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 C4 Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 216.83%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.73%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats C4 Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

