BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 130,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCAN opened at $0.16 on Friday. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Get BYND Cannasoft Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 71.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 664,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 277,541 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.