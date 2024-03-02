BTIG Research Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $15.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMBL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.93.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Bumble has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.33 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

