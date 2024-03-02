Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at UBS Group

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $88.93.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

