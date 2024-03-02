Brown Wealth Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brown Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 58,042.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $785,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,712 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $822.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

