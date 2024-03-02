Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $84.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

