Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Holdings Raised by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,862 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,899,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,374,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,724,000 after buying an additional 52,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,402,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after buying an additional 717,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $24.39 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile



Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

