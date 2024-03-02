Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 207.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,157.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,691,000 after purchasing an additional 618,631 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,569,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,401,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

