Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,282,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 1,775,659 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $5.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

In related news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,051,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,058,000 after acquiring an additional 169,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,482,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 185,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 4,859,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623,479 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

