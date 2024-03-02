Brokerages Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) PT at C$77.21

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

MRU opened at C$73.45 on Friday. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.43 and a 12-month high of C$78.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.3043224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

