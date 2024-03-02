Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT at $252.27

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.64.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock opened at $266.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.06. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

