Brokerages Set First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target at $1,620.67

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,620.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,567.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,466.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,415.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,598.25.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $2,376,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,926,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.