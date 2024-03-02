Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price at $53.17

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

CBSH opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,321 shares of company stock worth $1,509,087. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.