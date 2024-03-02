Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target at $145.57

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.71.

BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $90.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 61.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.