Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) PT Raised to $103.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 52.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth $3,676,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 162.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Brink’s by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

