BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.39.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

